NEW YORK, April 13 A former analyst at a New York investment fund was arrested on Wednesday on charges that he made approximately $1.5 million trading on inside information about Apollo Global Management's nearly $7 billion deal for security company ADT Corp.

John Afriyie, the ex-analyst, was charged with one count of securities fraud in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)