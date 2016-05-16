NEW YORK May 16 Two former New York stockbrokers must pay $1.9 million after being found liable on charges by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that they traded on confidential tips about an IBM Corp acquisition, a federal judge ruled on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan ordered ex-Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and Benjamin Durant to pay $546,458 and $1.34 million, respectively, after a federal jury returned a verdict in the SEC's favor in February. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)