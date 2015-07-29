By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 29 A former employee of a major
Silicon Valley law firm was sentenced to two years in prison on
Wednesday for illegally trading ahead of mergers that were
underway at the firm.
Lawyers for Dimitry Braverman, 42, had sought a sentence of
home confinement in light of his November guilty plea to
securities fraud. But U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in
Manhattan said his insider trading was too prolonged to deserve
a light sentence.
"It is important when an insider trader gets caught - and a
repeated insider trader as here - that a substantial sentence is
imposed," Engelmayer said.
Braverman, an immigrant from Ukraine who lives in San Mateo,
California, in court apologized for his conduct while employed
in Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's information technology
department.
His lawyer, Silvia Serpe, said he had been "remorseful since
day one."
The sentencing marked the second time in three years that a
former employee at Wilson Sonsini was sentenced for insider
trading. Matthew Kluger, a former associate, was sentenced in
2012 to a record 12 years in prison.
The 670-lawyer Palo Alto-based law firm is well known for
its work for major technology companies, having helped take the
likes of Apple Inc and Google Inc public.
Prosecutors said Braverman, a senior systems engineer,
capitalized on his access to computer and database systems to
gain access to confidential client-related information that gave
him an insight into the firm's work on potential mergers and
acquisitions.
From 2010 to 2013, Braverman made $304,910 trading ahead of
several deal announcements, including in 2013 Dealertrack
Technologies Inc's acquisition of Dealer.com and
Seagate Technology Plc's purchase of Xyratex Ltd,
prosecutors said.
After making four trades ahead of merger announcements,
Braverman ceased his insider trading after hearing about
Kluger's arrest in April 2011 for trading on secret deal
information, prosecutors said.
But in late 2012, after Kluger was sentenced, Braverman
resumed his insider trading, using a brokerage account in the
name of his father-in-law in Russia to make four more trades,
prosecutors said.
"If ever there was a wake up call for you to stop your
insider trading, that should have been it," Engelmayer said at
Wednesday's hearing.
Braverman was arrested in September and pleaded guilty two
months later to a single securities fraud count. On top his
prison sentence, Braverman has also agreed to pay the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission $520,433.
