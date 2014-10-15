By Emily Flitter
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 15 A federal judge in Manhattan
will soon have to weigh in on how the family of a convicted
insider trader should live while the man spends nearly a decade
in federal prison.
The wife of Mathew Martoma, who was caught using secret tips
to trade two stocks while working for SAC Capital Advisors,
asked a court on Wednesday to let her keep the couple's $2.2
million Florida home and roughly $4.5 million in cash, according
to a filing.
Rosemary Martoma is seeking to block an attempt by federal
prosecutors to seize assets they say are the proceeds of crimes
committed by her husband. The mother of two, who gave up a
career as a pediatrician in 2005 after the birth of her first
child, said in the filing her contributions to the couple's
total assets give her a claim over the house, two bank accounts
and an investment account.
Her petition highlights a feature of white-collar crime that
has captured the public imagination: What becomes of the family
who lived high-flying lives funded by a crime?
Since 2010, the Martomas have occupied a 7,700 square-foot,
five-bedroom home inside a gated neighborhood in Boca Raton, a
small, wealthy city on Florida's southeastern coast from which
billboards are banned so as not to disrupt the scenery of
manicured trees and perfectly cut grass.
Under Florida property law, Rosemary Martoma can claim a
share in the house that is equal to her husband's. The state's
constitution says a resident's primary home cannot be seized in
civil judgments, a law that adds an extra barrier to forfeiture
even in a criminal case, according to Neal Sonnett, a white
collar defense lawyer in Miami.
Unless Martoma's lawyers negotiate a settlement with the
government, his wife might be forced to sell the house and give
the government half of the proceeds.
Jeffrey Alberts, a former federal prosecutor in the asset
forfeiture unit of the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office, said
spouses often have no idea a crime has been committed until a
case is brought.
"While one cannot help but pity an innocent spouse, the
government has an obligation to forfeit assets that can be used
to compensate victims of the crime itself," he added.
Martoma was convicted in February of securities fraud after
trading illegally in the shares of Elan, now owned by Perrigo
Company Plc, and Wyeth, now owned by Pfizer Inc
.
On Sept. 8, U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe sentenced
Martoma to nine years in prison and ordered him to forfeit
around $9.4 million, listing in the order the house and accounts
in his wife's petition.
It is not clear whether she will be able to protect the
accounts. Her petition says the bonus SAC paid Martoma in 2008,
the year he made the illicit trades, was put into a bank account
separate from those she is now trying to protect.
The Martomas declined through a spokesman to comment for
this story.
(Reporting By Emily Flitter; Additional reporting by Nate
Raymond. Editing by Andre Grenon)