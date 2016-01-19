NEW YORK Jan 19 A former Perella Weinberg Partners investment banker on Tuesday lost his bid to dismiss criminal charges he illegally tipped his father to trade ahead of healthcare mergers on the grounds that insider trading laws are unconstitutionally vague.

Sean Stewart, who also worked at JPMorgan Chase & Co, had argued that a major appellate decision in 2014 that limited the ability of prosecutors to pursue insider trading had made the law so uncertain as to be unconstitutional.

But U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said the statute under which Stewart was charged had withstood constitutional challenges before, and rulings that limited what constitute a fraud would not change that.

"Stewart's arguments are overblown, unfounded and unavailing," she wrote.

Stewart's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

The ruling came hours after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up a case out of California that could resolve what prosecutors need to prove to secure insider trading convictions.

The question has in particular dogged federal prosecutors under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office had suffered a series of setbacks in its crackdown down on insider trading following a December 2014 appellate ruling.

Of the 96 people charged under Bharara's watch for insider trading since 2009, 14 have escaped charges thanks to that decision, which held that prosecutors must prove that a trader knew a tip's source received something in exchange.

The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, also narrowly defined what constituted a benefit to the tipper by saying it could not be just a friendship but had to be of "some consequence."

The case against Stewart, announced in March, was one of the first criminal insider trading prosecutions pursued by Bharara's office after that ruling.

Prosecutors said Sean Stewart, 34, routinely tipped his father, Robert Stewart, about mergers underway at Perella and JPMorgan, where he worked until 2011.

The mergers the indictment cites include Linde AG's purchase of Lincare Holdings Inc in 2012 and Becton, Dickinson & Co's deal for CareFusion Corp in 2014.

Authorities said Robert Stewart, an accountant, traded on the tips and, after a regulatory inquiry, arranged to have a business associate, Richard Cunniffe, make trades for a cut of the $1.16 million in profits.

Both Robert Stewart and Cunniffe, an investment banker at Chatsworth Securities LLC, have pleaded guilty.

The case is U.S. v. Cunniffe, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 15-cr-287. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)