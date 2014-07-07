By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, July 7
NEW YORK, July 7 A lawyer for Rengan Rajaratnam
on Monday compared the government's insider trading case against
the younger brother of Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam to a
jigsaw puzzle where the pieces had been wrongly jammed together.
In closing arguments in New York federal court, Daniel
Gitner, Rengan Rajaratnam's lawyer, told jurors what remained of
the case against his client, a former Galleon fund manager,
"doesn't fit together."
In no wiretapped phone call did Raj Rajaratnam tell his
brother he was trading on inside information, Gitner said. Nor
was there proof Rengan Rajaratnam entered into a conspiracy to
engage in insider trading, he said.
"They can't finish the puzzle they are so desperate to
finish," Gitner said.
But Randall Jackson, the prosecutor who made the
government's closing argument, said the brothers engaged in
"obvious criminal activity" that allowed Rengan Rajaratnam to
personally earn $40,000 trading on inside information about
technology company Advanced Micro Devices Inc in 2008.
"He is a coconspirator," Jackson said. "His brother embraced
him."
The case is part of a broad crackdown on insider trading by
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office that has resulted
in 81 convictions since October 2009. Bharara and some top
officials from the office were in the courtroom on Monday.
Jury deliberations are expected to begin on Tuesday.
Last week, the prosecution suffered a big setback when U.S.
District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald dismissed two securities
fraud counts against Rengan Rajaratnam related to improper
trading in Clearwire Corp.
He now faces a single conspiracy account, which carries a
maximum term of five years in prison.
Jackson said jurors should not allow Gitner to distract them
from the "simple truth" that Rajaratnam and his brother agreed
to engage in insider trading.
He cited an August 2008 phone call, in which Raj Rajaratnam
told his brother about a "handshake" deal between AMD and an Abu
Dhabi state-owned company.
The information, he said, came from Anil Kumar, a former
McKinsey & Company partner. The same day, Rengan Rajaratnam told
his brother he had met with another McKinsey partner, David
Palecek, who was "a little dirty" and "kind of volunteered the
information on the investments."
Jackson said the comment that Palecek was "dirty" showed
"Rengan's understanding he can exploit this guy."
But Gitner said the "dirty" remark referred to investment
advice Rengan Rajaratnam received from Palecek, whom he met in
business school. McKinsey policy prohibits such advice. Palecek
died in 2010.
"It makes no sense for Rengan to seriously ask someone he
hadn't seen in years to break the law," Gitner said.
Raj Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term following
his 2011 conviction. Kumar pleaded guilty and was sentenced to
two years probation in 2012.
The case is U.S. v. Rajaratnam, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-00211.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Grant McCool)