(Adds details on ex-SAC chief Cohen's SEC case suspension
lifted)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 2 A cooperating witness in a
long-running U.S. investigation into insider trading at hedge
funds including SAC Capital Advisors was sentenced to 21 days in
prison on Wednesday, a term his lawyer called "unfair" given his
assistance to authorities.
Richard Choo-Beng Lee, who co-founded Spherix Capital and
once was an analyst at SAC Capital, was also ordered by U.S.
District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan to pay a $100,000 fine
in light of his 2009 guilty plea.
Lee's lawyer argued the California resident, like many other
cooperating witnesses, should be spared from prison. But Castel
said while his cooperation deserved rewarding, incarceration was
warranted.
"It sends the message that the activities are crimes,"
Castel said.
Jeffrey Bornstein, Lee's lawyer, called the sentence "unfair
and unjust" and said he may appeal.
Lee, 59, was among the last defendants to be sentenced in an
insider trading crackdown by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara's office, which has since 2009 charged 96 people.
Lee pleaded guilty in 2009 along with Spherix co-founder Ali
Far, admitting to engaging in an insider trading scheme that
enabled Spherix to make $5 million. Far got probation in 2013.
For six months, Lee secretly informed on various individuals
and recorded 171 phone calls with 28 people, including
billionaire Steven A. Cohen, whose SAC Capital employed Lee as
an analyst from 1999 to 2004, prosecutors said.
In court filings, they said the calls produced "evidence
that SAC Capital's leadership fostered an environment that, at
minimum, tacitly encouraged illegal insider trading."
SAC Capital agreed in 2013 to plead guilty and pay $1.8
billion. It has since rebranded itself Point72 Asset Management.
Cohen faces a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action
for failing to supervise two portfolio managers and prevent
insider trading. A suspension of that case was lifted Wednesday.
He denies wrongdoing.
The managers included Michael Steinberg. Charges against him
and another ex-SAC employee were dropped after an appellate
ruling made pursuing insider trading tougher.
Five other ex-SAC employees were convicted.
Beyond SAC Capital, prosecutors said Lee helped investigate
insider trading involving Primary Global Research, which paired
investors with industry experts.
Lee also cooperated against Danielle Chiesi, a New Castle
Funds portfolio manager who pleaded guilty to engaging in an
insider trading scheme with Galleon Group founder Raj
Rajaratnam. Chiesi was sentenced in 2011 to 2-1/2 years in
prison. Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown and Grant
McCool)