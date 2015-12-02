(Adds details on ex-SAC chief Cohen's SEC case suspension lifted)

By Nate Raymond

NEW YORK Dec 2 A cooperating witness in a long-running U.S. investigation into insider trading at hedge funds including SAC Capital Advisors was sentenced to 21 days in prison on Wednesday, a term his lawyer called "unfair" given his assistance to authorities.

Richard Choo-Beng Lee, who co-founded Spherix Capital and once was an analyst at SAC Capital, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan to pay a $100,000 fine in light of his 2009 guilty plea.

Lee's lawyer argued the California resident, like many other cooperating witnesses, should be spared from prison. But Castel said while his cooperation deserved rewarding, incarceration was warranted.

"It sends the message that the activities are crimes," Castel said.

Jeffrey Bornstein, Lee's lawyer, called the sentence "unfair and unjust" and said he may appeal.

Lee, 59, was among the last defendants to be sentenced in an insider trading crackdown by Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's office, which has since 2009 charged 96 people.

Lee pleaded guilty in 2009 along with Spherix co-founder Ali Far, admitting to engaging in an insider trading scheme that enabled Spherix to make $5 million. Far got probation in 2013.

For six months, Lee secretly informed on various individuals and recorded 171 phone calls with 28 people, including billionaire Steven A. Cohen, whose SAC Capital employed Lee as an analyst from 1999 to 2004, prosecutors said.

In court filings, they said the calls produced "evidence that SAC Capital's leadership fostered an environment that, at minimum, tacitly encouraged illegal insider trading."

SAC Capital agreed in 2013 to plead guilty and pay $1.8 billion. It has since rebranded itself Point72 Asset Management.

Cohen faces a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action for failing to supervise two portfolio managers and prevent insider trading. A suspension of that case was lifted Wednesday. He denies wrongdoing.

The managers included Michael Steinberg. Charges against him and another ex-SAC employee were dropped after an appellate ruling made pursuing insider trading tougher.

Five other ex-SAC employees were convicted.

Beyond SAC Capital, prosecutors said Lee helped investigate insider trading involving Primary Global Research, which paired investors with industry experts.

Lee also cooperated against Danielle Chiesi, a New Castle Funds portfolio manager who pleaded guilty to engaging in an insider trading scheme with Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam. Chiesi was sentenced in 2011 to 2-1/2 years in prison. Rajaratnam is serving an 11-year prison term. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Tom Brown and Grant McCool)