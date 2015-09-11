NEW YORK, Sept 11 Two New York stockbrokers must
still face civil insider trading charges brought by U.S.
securities regulators, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday, despite a
landmark appellate ruling that torpedoed the criminal case
against them.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan rejected a bid
from former Euro Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton and
Benjamin Durant to throw out U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission charges that they engaged in illegal trading ahead of
an IBM Corp deal.
But Rakoff said he would entertain a request from either
side to adjourn the scheduled Sept. 21 trial while the U.S.
Supreme Court weighs whether to review the appellate ruling.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by Chris Reese)