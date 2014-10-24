NEW YORK Oct 24 A former portfolio manager who became a key cooperator in a broad U.S. government crackdown on insider trading avoided prison on Friday at her sentencing in New York federal court.

Reema Shah, 42, provided "prompt, substantial and truthful" evidence to government investigators, U.S. District Judge John Koeltl said in imposing two years of probation and a $500,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Naftalis said Shah offered "remarkable cooperation" that helped lead to the convictions of several individuals and entities, including SAC Capital Advisors, the hedge fund founded by billionaire Steven A. Cohen that pleaded guilty last year to fraud charges.

Her cooperation included secretly recording more than 700 phone calls and wearing a wire while meeting with suspects in a wide-ranging insider trading probe overseen by the FBI and Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, prosecutors said.

Shah worked at J&W Seligman & Co, which Ameriprise Financial Inc acquired in 2008.

Prosecutors said Shah received tips about Yahoo from Robert Kwok, a former senior director of business management at the company, who was sentenced in 2012 to two years of probation in connection with the scheme.

She began cooperating with investigators weeks after federal agents approached her in 2009, prosecutors said in court papers.

Her recorded conversations with more than 80 individuals helped prosecutors from Bharara's office as they pursued an investigation that has resulted in 83 insider trading convictions since October 2009.

Prosecutors said Shah's evidence contributed to the convictions of several people as well as SAC Capital, which agreed to pay $1.8 million in criminal and civil settlements to resolve investigations into insider trading by the hedge fund's employees.

In addition to the fine, Shah must forfeit $11,750 to prosecutors - equal to the profits prosecutors say she personally made as a result of her criminal conduct - and approximately $377,000 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to resolve parallel civil charges.

The case is U.S. v. Shah, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-00404. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)