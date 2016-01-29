Jan 28 A Boston-area real estate developer was found guilty on Thursday of engaging in insider trading based on a tip about a merger a bank executive passed him on cocktail napkin over drinks at a country club.

Robert Bray, 78, was convicted by a federal jury in Boston on one count of securities fraud for illegally trading on a tip in 2010 that Eastern Bank Corp would buy Wainwright Bank & Trust Co, netting him $300,000 in profits, prosecutors said.

Boston U.S. Attorney Carmen Ortiz said the verdict underscored a commitment to hold to account "those who would pass on confidential corporate information on napkins at bars, in whispered conversations on golf courses or in any other way."

Bray was acquitted on a separate conspiracy charge following the three-day trial. He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4. His lawyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said Bray, the owner of real estate development company R&B Construction, was tipped about the merger by John O'Neill, a former senior vice president at Boston-based Eastern Bank.

The men were friends and members of Oakley Country Club in Watertown, where Bray asked O'Neill in June 2010 for a stock tip, prosecutors said.

O'Neill then wrote the name "Wainwright" on a napkin and passed it to Bray, prosecutors said.

Bray subsequently called his broker to ask how he could buy 25,000 shares of the thinly traded Wainright, which he acknowledged "kinda sounds crazy," prosecutors said.

He bought 31,000 Wainwright shares over the next two weeks before its $163 million acquisition by Eastern Bank was announced, prosecutors said.

O'Neill pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud in December 2014.

The case is U.S. v. Bray, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No. 14-10356. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)