FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 19 hours
Sports gambler Walters sentenced to 5 years for insider trading
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Health
The probiotic pint that could boost the immune system
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Sport
Cook stands firm for England in 100th Oval test
Editors' choice
Pictures
Editors' choice
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Golf News
July 27, 2017 / 4:51 PM / in 19 hours

Sports gambler Walters sentenced to 5 years for insider trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - Famed Las Vegas sports gambler Billy Walters was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison, following his April conviction in one of the highest profile U.S. insider trading trials in years.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan also ordered Walters, 71, to pay a $10 million fine. The defendant is due to surrender on Oct. 10.

Walters was accused by federal prosecutors of making more than $43 million in realized profits and avoided losses from 2008 to 2014 based on stock tips from a board member of dairy processing company Dean Foods Co.

During the sentencing hearing, Castel called the crime "amateurishly simple," and rejected Walters' request to be sentenced to a year and a day.

"Billy Walters is a cheater and a criminal, and not a very clever one," Castel said. "At this point in life, money was a way of keeping score."

Walters plans to appeal. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by G Crosse)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.