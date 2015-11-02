Nov 2 U.S. securities regulators on Monday
accused a former Wells Fargo & Co analyst of engaging in
an insider trading scheme that enabled her then-boyfriend to
make over $220,000.
In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Boston, the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission said Shirmila Doddi, the
analyst, tipped Vlad Spivak off to a deal involving a dental
practice management company in 2011.
The SEC said Spivak, 39, had been unemployed and supported
himself day trading when he bought shares in American Dental
Partners Inc ahead of its $398 million acquisition
by private equity firm JLL Partners Inc.
The SEC said Spivak learned that the company was going to be
involved in a deal from Doddi, who became his romantic partner
after meeting him salsa dancing.
At the time, she was living in Boston and working at Wells
Fargo, which had been advising American Dental Partners on
potential transactions, the SEC said.
Her tips about American Dental Partners in October 2011
marked an exception for Doddi, the SEC said, who had otherwise
rejected repeated requests for tips from Spivak, who the
regulator said considered insider trading "not a big deal."
"Although Doddi did not trade on the information, in tipping
Spivak, she conferred a gift upon a romantic partner," the SEC
said in its lawsuit.
After the deal was announced, the price of American Dental
Partners' stock rose by 75 percent, the SEC said, enabling
Spivak to realize $222,357 in profits.
Doddi, 27, agreed to a partial settlement without admitting
or denying wrongdoing, with financial penalties to be determined
at a later date. A lawyer for Doddi, who now lives in San Diego,
did not respond to a request for comment.
A lawyer for Spivak, who lived in Medford, Massachusetts,
did not respond to requests for comment.
The case is U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission v.
Spivak, U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts, No.
15-cv-13704.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)