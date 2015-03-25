By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, March 25 Former hedge fund manager
Doug Whitman, the first defendant in a broad U.S. insider
trading crackdown to testify in his own defense, is seeking to
void his conviction.
Whitman, 57, who has been imprisoned since early September,
on Wednesday joined a swelling list of defendants trying to have
their insider trading convictions or guilty pleas thrown out,
after a recent federal appeals court decision narrowed the scope
of that offense.
Lawyers for Whitman sought his freedom on the same day that
four U.S. House of Representatives members introduced a bill to
explicitly ban insider trading, rather than leave it for courts
to decide when questionable trading constitutes securities
fraud.
Whitman, the founder of Whitman Capital LLC in Menlo Park,
California, is serving a two-year prison term for his August
2012 conviction on securities fraud and conspiracy charges.
Prosecutors said he profited in trading in shares of Google
Inc and video-conferencing company Polycom Inc
based on illegal tips from people like former Intel
Corp employee Roomy Khan, and paid consultant Karl
Motey for tips from insiders at chipmaker Marvell Technology
Group Ltd.
Lawyers for Whitman said the case was flawed in light of a
Dec. 10 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New
York.
In voiding the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd
Newman and Anthony Chiasson, that court said insider trading
required knowledge that insiders who passed confidential tips
did so in exchange for personal benefits of some consequence.
Whitman's lawyers said the decision undermined the
government's "core theory of guilt" in their client's case -
that he traded on inside tips to maintain personal and
professional relationships with friends.
"The invalid theory was so pervasive in this case that it
fatally infects Mr. Whitman's conviction," they wrote, asking
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff to order a new trial.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan
declined to comment.
The House insider trading bill was proposed by Democrats Jim
Himes of Connecticut, Carolyn Maloney of New York and Emanuel
Cleaver of Missouri, and Republican Steve Womack of Arkansas.
Himes' district is home to many hedge funds, in locations
including Greenwich, Stamford and Westport.
Whitman is housed at a federal prison complex in Lompoc,
California. He is not eligible for release until May 29, 2016.
The case is U.S. v. Whitman, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00125.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)