Dec 20 Instagram, the popular photo-sharing
service, has retreated from some but not all of the
controversial changes in its terms of service that prompted a
fierce backlash from users earlier this week.
In a blog post on Thursday, Instagram founder and CEO Kevin
Systrom apologized for a failure to "communicate our intentions
clearly." The terms of service changes pertaining to advertising
have been reversed, Systrom said, and restored to what they had
been before the changes announced on Monday.
Instagram, which allows people to add filters and effects to
photos and share them easily on the Internet, was acquired by
Facebook earlier this year for $715 million.
Some top users of Instagram, including National Geographic
magazine, said they would stop using the service after the new
rules were announced on Monday.
Language that had appeared to allow Instagram advertisers to
display user photos without compensation have been removed from
updated terms of service posted on Thursday.
The updated terms also do not appear to contain a
controversial provision which had stated that if a child under
the age of 18 used the service, it implied his or her parent had
tacitly agreed to Instagram's terms.
However, the new terms still contain a mandatory arbitration
clause, which is not included in terms of service for other
leading social media companies like Twitter, Google, YouTube or
even Facebook itself. That immunizes Instagram from many forms
of liability, according to legal experts.
Internet experts said Instagram had been very aggressive in
asserting its rights to user information and inviting anyone who
did not agree to delete their accounts within a few weeks.
The updated terms still say that anyone who accesses
Instagram agrees to be bound by the new terms which are slated
to go into effect on January 19.
Also, Instagram kept language which gave it the ability to
place ads in conjunction with user content, and "that we may not
always identify paid services, sponsored content, or commercial
communications as such."
Instagram representatives could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Systrom stressed in the blog post that the company had no
intention of selling the photos that users post on the service.
Many users had read the new terms of service as an indication
that the company was reserving the right to do that.
"Going forward, rather than obtain permission from you to
introduce possible advertising products we have not yet
developed, we are going to take the time to complete our plans,
and then come back to our users and explain how we would like
for our advertising business to work," Systrom said.