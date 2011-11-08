Nov 8 Wouldn't it be nice to earn competitive
returns without getting slammed by the stock market?
That appealing prospect helps explain the growing popularity
of indexed annuities. By offering a portion of the stock
market's gains, along with a low minimum guaranteed rate, they
attempt to fill the gap between puny certificate of deposit
yields and potentially higher, but more volatile stock market
returns.
But these complex products have also attracted critics; they
were the subject of a 2010 Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) alert (see link.reuters.com/zuk84s)
and have also been the subject of lawsuits claiming sales
people glossed over their terms and complexities.
If you haven't heard about indexed annuities, also called
fixed index annuities or equity indexed annuities, there's a
good chance you will soon. Last year, buyers committed a record
$33 billion to them and sales are on track to at least match
that amount in 2011, according to Beacon Research. While
independent insurance agents have been responsible for most
sales thus far, brokerage firms are now the fastest-growing
sales channels for these insurance products.
What brings out the critics is their view that any safety
net these annuities may offer is vastly overshadowed by high
costs and complex terms.
"I understand the theoretical case for principal-protected
products such as indexed annuities, but that doesn't make me a
fan of the actual products in the marketplace," says Glenn
Daily a fee-only insurance consultant in New York City. "High
commissions, high surrender charges, and a lack of transparency
- is that the best that insurers can do?"
FINRA's alert, which is a must-read for anyone considering
these products, warns: "Although one insurance company at one
time included the word 'simple' in the name of its product,
EIAs (equity-indexed annuities) are anything but easy to
understand." (The Illinois Department of Insurance also has
some helpful guidelines in its on-line buyer's guide at
link.reuters.com/dyk84s.)
Other complaints include:
-- Hidden fees and commissions. Commissions typically run
between 5 percent and 10 percent of the contract amount, but
can sometimes be more. These and other expenses are taken out
of returns, so it's hard for buyers to determine exactly how
much they're paying.
-- Complex formulas and changing terms. The formulas used to
determine how much annuity owners earn are so complex that even
sales people have a hard time understanding them, and they can
change during the life of the contract.
-- Limited access to funds. Buyers who try to cash out early
will incur a surrender charge that typically starts at 10
percent and decreases gradually each year until it stops after
a decade or more.
-- Limited upside. An annuity's "participation rate"
specifies how much of the increase in the index is counted for
index-linked interest. For example, if the change in the index
is 8 percent, an annuity with a 70 percent participation rate
could earn 5.6 percent. However, many annuities place upside
caps on the index-linked interest, which limits returns in
strong bull markets. If the market rose 15 percent, for
example, an annuity with a cap rate of 6 percent would only be
credited with that amount.
CASE IN POINT
In some cases, seniors were encouraged them to ditch their
old variable annuities at significant expense to fund purchases
of indexed annuities.
An 2008 investigation by the Illinois secretary of state's
office of Thomas and Susan Cooper and their firm, Pinnacle
Investment Advisors, looked at a dozen indexed annuity sales
that were funded with liquidated variable annuity or IRA money.
It found that clients, whose average age was 73, incurred a
total of $122,630 in variable annuity surrender charges when
they cashed out of their old policies early.
Most of them would be well into their 80s before the
surrender charges on their new indexed annuities expired.
Pinnacle earned $80,134 in commissions on the subsequent
indexed annuity sales, according to the investigation's
records
In an order revoking the firm's investment advisor
registration in May of this year, the state noted that "the
transactions were both unsuitable and not in the best interests
of the clients due to the clients' age, as well as no
derivation of additional tax benefits and the surrender
penalties incurred due to the early liquidation of existing
annuities and IRAs."
Attempts to reach Thomas Kelty, the Springfield, Illinois
attorney who handled the Coopers' case, were
unsuccessful.
Judith Hasenauer, partner at Blazzard & Hasenauer in
Southwest Ranches, Florida, says that insurers and brokerage
firms are working to improve sales force training to address
those kinds of problems.
"Of course there are always going to be complaints about
indexed annuities, as there are with mutual funds and other
investments," says Hasenauer, whose firm does consulting for
insurers and brokerage firms. "But a lot of the more aggressive
sales practices have been reined in."
Despite criticism, proponents point out that indexed
annuities have fulfilled their mission to produce competitive
returns and reduce stock market risk.
Eric Thomes, senior vice-president of sales at Allianz, the
largest writer of indexed annuities, says the firm's products
have historically produced average annual returns of around 4
percent to 6 percent, which includes expenses but not surrender
charges. "My father-in-law bought one in 2006 and so far it's
had average annual returns of close to 5 percent," he says. "If
he'd been heavily invested in the stock market he wouldn't have
done as well."
He adds they aren't trying to compete with variable
annuities or other investments that offer a shot at higher
investment returns, but can be much more volatile. "These are
for someone who's looking for safety and is happy with the
potential to get a slightly higher return than a fixed annuity
or a bank CD," he says.
Jerry Miccolis, chief investment officer at Brinton Eaton
Wealth Advisors in Madison, New Jersey, believes there are more
flexible, less complicated ways to get decent returns and keep
portfolio volatility in check.
"For most people, even those who are already retired, a
diversified portfolio is still the best way to stay ahead of
inflation and generate income," he says. "And if market
volatility is a concern you can smooth the ride out by tilting
your portfolio more toward bonds."
(Editing by Linda Stern and Beth Gladstone)