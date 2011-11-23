By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Nov 23 When it comes to boosting your
compensation, you likely think about marching into your boss's
office and demanding a raise. The thought of it probably makes
you break out in a cold sweat.
But here's a little tip: You're focusing on the wrong
thing. Sure, a fat raise would be great. But in this tough
economy, don't bet on it; average raises for 2012 are expected
to be a slim 3 percent, according to survey data from HR
consultants Mercer. And if you push the issue too far, at 9
percent national unemployment, there are plenty of folks only
too eager to take your job.
To really crank up your compensation, you don't have to
confront your boss with any ultimatums. You just have to crack
open your employee handbook. If raises might offer a potential
3 percent boost, employee benefits represent 10 times that
amount of your total compensation. For private-sector workers,
benefits now comprise 29.6 percent of what you're taking home
-- even if you don't realize it. And if you're a government
staffer, that number spikes even higher, at 34.6 percent.
And yet, most people aren't taking full advantage of the
benefits being offered to them. In fact, a recent study from
Prudential reveals that 68 percent of employees make little to
no effort in selecting their benefits. So basically, you're
giving up free money -- and you have no one but yourself to
blame.
As president and chief executive officer of Irvine,
California-based ScanMyPhotos.com, Mitch Goldstone finds
himself in the awkward position of reminding staffers to use
the benefits that are available to them. "Total compensation
goes far beyond just salary," says Goldstone, who boasts that
his firm has had zero turnover in recent years. "I have to walk
around the office, pleading with them to take advantage. It's
like I'm playing the dad role, constantly reminding the kids."
Some benefits are employer-paid, like 401(k) matches; some
are employee-paid, like having the option of heavily-discounted
life insurance. Either way, you can materially improve your
finances by doing a little due diligence. After all, we're
still in the thick of open enrollment season, which means that
there's time to work those benefits to your best advantage. The
likeliest ways to uncover that hidden compensation:
-- Leverage insurance discounts. Large employers are often
able to negotiate steep discounts in home and auto insurance,
thanks to their vast purchasing power. "But employees are not
taking full advantage of that," says Chris Covill, a partner at
Mercer and head of the firm's Integrated Benefits Practice.
"That's in the neighborhood of $500 to $600 annual savings
right there."
Coverage for long-term care can also make a lot of sense,
particularly for those over 50; many health plans won't cover
costs for facilities like nursing homes, which can add up
quickly in the event of debilitating injuries like
strokes.
-- Boost your health coverage if it makes sense. "People
know the amount that's being withheld from their paycheck for
health coverage, but they usually don't know how much their
employer is paying," says Ken McDonnell, a director at the
Washington, D.C.-based Employee Benefit Research Institute. And
that can be substantial.
If a relatively small increase in your monthly premium can
lead to vastly superior coverage, then consider taking the
short-term hit. Especially if you have major life changes in
the pipeline, like pregnancy, that will surely lead to greater
medical costs.
-- Look for the reintroduced 401(k) match. During the
financial meltdown of 2008-9, many companies suspended or
eliminated their 401(k) matches. As a result "some employees
dropped out and didn't re-enroll," says Mercer's Covill. But 75
percent of companies that ditched their matches have since
reinstated them, according to a study by Towers Watson -- and
that means you could be leaving cash on the table as we speak.
In fact, at companies that offered matches for retirement
contributions in 2010, more than 20 percent of staffers didn't
chip in a dime. Unless you're in dire financial straits,
there's really no excuse for passing on free money.
-- Think outside the box. Beyond health coverage and
401(k)s, there are an array of other areas where you could
unearth hidden compensation. These days many firms, terrified
of the costs associated with chronic health conditions, will
cover at least a portion of your gym membership. Many company
intranets now feature online "malls," with special discounts
negotiated with major retailers. Tuition reimbursement,
company-sponsored daycare, flexible spending accounts and more:
They all represent ways to improve your bottom line, right
now.
The key takeaway: Before the window of enrollment season
closes, stop obsessing about your annual salary, and instead
focus on your total compensation and how to maximize it. "For
21 years, my goal as a business owner has been to never have an
employee ask for a raise," says ScanMyPhotos's Goldstone. "With
the total compensation package, I always beat them to raise."
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Jilian Mincer)