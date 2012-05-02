* FEMA asking for two-year program extension
* Opponents want action on reform bill instead
* Current program expires May 31
By Ben Berkowitz
May 2 Federal officials are putting fresh
pressure on Congress to take action on the National Flood
Insurance Program, whose authorization expires at the end of
this month, one day before hurricane season begins.
The NFIP has been a political football in Washington for
years, particularly because of the unsustainable debt load it
took on in the wake of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. There is a
broad push to reform the program and put it on a sound financial
footing, but competing visions on that reform (including whether
to forgive the program's debts) have stalled legislation.
For now the program remains in business with repeated
short-term extensions, though in 2010 it was allowed to lapse
for a few weeks. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is
warning of serious consequences if that happens again.
"A lapse in the NFIP has a rippling effect. Property owners
are unable to complete their mortgage transactions," said Dave
Miller, associate administrator of the Federal Insurance and
Mitigation Administration, the FEMA division that runs the flood
program, in an interview on Wednesday.
Federal law requires that homes in designated flood-risk
areas have flood insurance before a mortgage can be completed.
Because the NFIP is effectively the only flood insurance
available in the United States, a lapse in the program means
home sales can not close in designated flood areas.
Miller cited estimates from the National Association of
Realtors that as many as 1,300 real estate closings a day could
be affected by a lapse in the program.
According to informal guidance issued by the Federal Reserve
in early 2010, during a lapse period lenders can still make
loans on properties that are required to have flood insurance,
even if that insurance is not available. Companies that
administer flood policies on FEMA's behalf have said they doubt
many lenders would take that advice and proceed with loans.
For now the debate appears to be focused on whether to move
ahead with reform legislation pending in the U.S. Senate or to
simply reauthorize the existing program.
FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate, in an April 17 letter to
congressional leaders, asked for a two-year reauthorization.
An insurance industry coalition called SmarterSafer.org
condemned that request last week, saying it ignored bipartisan
support for actual reform.
"The current NFIP is broken and, without real reform, our
communities will be far less safe, our environment will be
threatened, and the program will remain billions of dollars in
debt to U.S. taxpayers," the group said in a statement.
Other industry groups are reportedly pressing for reform
action as well, hoping the Senate will vote on a pending bill to
restructure the program after the U.S. House of Representatives
overwhelming passed one last year.
"I see it all over the board, it's uncertain right now where
it's going to go," FEMA's Miller said, adding that he was
optimistic - an optimism tempered by the fact that he only
recently joined the program and is well aware of its difficult
history getting extended.
As of Feb. 29, the NFIP had 5.59 million policies in force
nationwide, with a total insured value of $1.267 trillion. Those
policies would remain in force even if the authorization for the
program lapsed.
From 2006 to 2010, the NFIP paid out $6.21 billion in
losses, according to statistics on the program website.
(Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Eric Walsh)