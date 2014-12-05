By Douwe Miedema
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 U.S. Senate and House of
Representatives lawmakers look set to tweak a law next week to
provide relief for large insurance firms from tight capital
rules designed for banks, a source familiar with the
negotiations said on Friday.
The fix of the so-called Collins Amendment to the 2010
Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law would allow the Federal
Reserve to tailor stricter capital buffers so that they better
suit insurance firms' business structures.
The talks between House Financial Services Committee
Chairman Jeb Hensarling, a Texas Republican, and Democratic
Senator Chuck Schumer from New York are primarily about
extending a federal terrorism insurance backstop.
"They've been taking a close look at the Collins amendment
and adding it to the TRIA deal," the source said, using the
acronym for the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act, passed after the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was also involved in
the talks, the source said. The combined deal would either be
voted on separately next week, or added into a wider deal on the
federal budget, the source said.
The Fed oversees two large insurance firms, AIG and
Prudential, which have been designated as crucial for
the health of the overall financial system.
MetLife is the third firm about to be tagged that
way, although it is fighting the designation.
The Fed says the Collins amendment forces it to hold
insurers to the same capital standards as the banks it
regulates. Fixing it is crucially important for the firms, which
say their business models are fundamentally different.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)