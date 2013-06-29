PHOENIX, June 29 A gas leak at Intel Corp's
second-biggest manufacturing plant, located in Chandler,
Arizona, sickened up to 43 people, including 11 who were taken
to a local hospital, company and local fire officials said on
Saturday.
One of the buildings at the sprawling processing plant was
evacuated after the leak of gas, which was identified as
nitrogen triflouride, said Battalion Chief Tom Dwiggins, a fire
department spokesman.
A spokesman for Intel, the world's biggest
chipmaker, said the source of the leak was a single
manufacturing tool in one of the company's silicon wafer
fabrication facilities.
Intel spokesman Chuck Mulloy said the tool that caused the
leak has been taken offline and operations at the plant have
resumed as the company tries to determine the cause of the
malfunction.
"There is no ongoing danger," Mulloy said.
Dwiggins said there was no threat to nearby neighborhoods.
"They monitored the air inside and outside the structure and
in all cases the air was clean," he said.
The plant manufactures silicon wafers used to make
semiconductors for computers. The components are made on 12 inch
(30.5 cm) silicon wafers that are later sliced into individual
components, according to the spokesman. Each component can
contain more than a billion transistors.
Mulloy and Dwiggins said 43 people were treated at the
scene, and as many as 11 individuals were taken to a hospital
for further evaluation.
Those transported to hospitals were suffering from
conditions including difficulty breathing, nausea and skin and
eye irritation, said Dwiggins.
About 75 firefighters were called to the campus early on
Saturday after a worker complained of difficulty breathing and
then others began experiencing symptoms, Dwiggins said.
The plant in Chandler employs about 11,000 people. Intel
operates two high-volume semiconductor manufacturing facilities
at the site and is building a third facility, which is scheduled
to open this year, according to the company website.