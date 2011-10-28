WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. government spent $54.6 billion on intelligence activities in fiscal year 2011, it said on Friday, a $1.5 billion increase over the previous year.

But that figure is expected to shrink, at least in inflation-adjusted terms, as federal budget cuts hit intelligence agencies, which have seen their funds and personnel mushroom since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The office of Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said intelligence appropriations for fiscal 2011, which ended Sept. 30, were $54.6 billion.

All other budget details are classified, and that figure does not include spending on purely military intelligence functions.

A year ago Clapper disclosed that the United States had spent $80.1 billion on all intelligence activities in the preceding 12 months -- $53.1 billion for the National Intelligence Program, which primarily covers civilian agencies, and $27 billion on military programs.

In a speech on Oct. 17, Clapper said he had proposed to the White House "double-digit" intelligence budget cuts, to be spread over 10 years. [ID:nN1E79G1W1]

"We too in the IC (Intelligence Community) are going to contribute to reducing the deficit which itself poses a profound threat to national security," Clapper said. (Reporting by Warren Strobel; Editing by Xavier Briand)