* Agency ripe for fraud and abuse, auditor says
* Officials reluctant to sanction drillers-review
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, March 6 Outdoor retail executive
Sally Jewell, President Barack Obama's pick to lead the U.S.
Interior Department, will face her first big public test
Thursday in a Senate confirmation hearing as the agency faces
criticism of its management of oil and gas lands.
Jewell's appearance before the Senate Committee on Energy
and Natural Resources comes as government auditors have faulted
Interior for lax oversight and cozy dealings with the oil and
gas industry.
Among lapses tallied by investigators: Agency officials who
find violations, for example in record keeping or environmental
management, rarely hand out fines. Important paperwork routinely
goes missing at the sprawling agency.
The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm
of Congress, has singled Interior out as among the agencies most
vulnerable to fraud, waste or abuse.
Obama has drawn mostly praise for his choice of the
conservation-minded chief executive of outdoor equipment
retailer REI to lead an agency that oversees more than 80
million acres (32 million hectares) of recreation area under the
National Park Service.
But since about a third of U.S. oil and gas comes from
Interior-managed land as well as about 40 percent of the
nation's coal, Jewell would also be a key member of Obama's
energy team.
If Jewell is confirmed to succeed departing Secretary Ken
Salazar, former agency officials said, getting the most out of
oil, gas and coal sales will be one of her biggest tests.
"Being a steward of public lands means protecting
taxpayers," said Bob Abbey, who was director of the Interior
Department's Bureau of Land Management from 2009 to 2012. "At a
time of tight budgets, that's an even bigger part of the job."
Senator Ron Wyden, Democratic chairman of the energy panel,
has welcomed Jewell's nomination and said he expects her to
collect every cent due taxpayers.
Senator Lisa Murkowski, the panel's top Republican, has also
called for taxpayer protections but separately has threatened to
put a hold on the nomination unless Jewell promises to address a
pending issue in Murkowski's home state of Alaska.
COMPETING FORCES
Some lawmakers are likely to push Jewell to open more land
for drilling while others call for her to preserve more terrain
- a potent illustration of the types of competing forces at work
in taking over the agency and its roughly 70,000 employees in
some 2,400 locations.
Obama will expect Jewell to promote the White House agenda
of cutting the nation's dependence on carbon fuels blamed for
climate change while eking out more federal revenue.
Interior has been roundly criticized as doing a poor job
collecting royalties.
The GAO in 2009 said botched records probably cost taxpayers
more than $150 million in two instances of flawed revenue
tallies. Two years later, GAO said Interior "does not have
reasonable assurance that it is collecting its share of billions
of dollars of revenue from oil and gas produced on federal
lands." (Full report: link.reuters.com/bud56t)
Serious problems are routinely found at drill sites but
officials often do not keep records and ask companies to fix the
problem rather than issue fines, an internal review found in
2011. (Full report: link.reuters.com/bed56t)
At the urging of Murkowski and Wyden, Interior is now
investigating whether coal companies are skirting royalty
payments on lucrative exports top Asia. (Full report: link.reuters.com/cud56t)
"Without accountability this program will continue to bleed
taxpayer money," said Autumn Hanna of Taxpayers for Common Sense
which has investigated the Interior Department's royalty
program.
Still, if Interior wants to get serious about reform, said
one former official, it should shield officials from the
influence of lawmakers.
"About an hour after I ordered sheep off an overgrazed plot
in Wyoming, I got a call from a U.S. senator questioning my
actions," said Jim Baca, President Bill Clinton's first Bureau
of Land Management director.
"That happens all the time with state offices."
Interior's independent investigative arm has for months been
examining how the agency handles royalty payments and whether
improvements are needed.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker)