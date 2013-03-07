* Nominee stresses importance of oil, gas, renewables
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, March 7 President Barack Obama's
nominee to head the U.S. Interior Department, Sally Jewell,
pledged on Thursday to give the oil and gas industry more
"certainty" regarding development on public lands, as lawmakers
questioned her commitment to balancing conservation with
expanded energy production.
Jewell, testifying at a Senate hearing on her nomination,
stressed the importance of both renewable energy and traditional
fossil fuel development.
"We owe it to the American people to make sure that
development takes place in a safe and responsible way," she told
the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
"We also need to provide industry with certainty and clarity
when it comes to development, so that they can make smart
investments to help power our economy," Jewell added.
Jewell did not specify the steps she would take to create
"certainty." Lawmakers from energy-producing states have
criticized the Interior Department, saying it is not doing
enough to promote oil and gas development on public lands and
that the government's permitting process for drilling is too
long and arduous.
In her prepared testimony Jewell, chief executive of outdoor
gear and clothing retailer REI and a former banker, also
highlighted the time she spent at the start of her career as a
petroleum engineer with Mobil Oil.
Jewell was the first member named to Obama's second-term
energy and climate change team. This week Obama tapped air
quality expert Gina McCarthy as administrator of the
Environmental Protection Agency, and nuclear physicist Ernest
Moniz to lead the Department of Energy.
Questioned about the potential for permitting to be speeded
up, Jewell promised to work at the department to make sure the
process is "predictable, reasonable and reliable."
The top Republican on the committee called on Jewell to
balance "the various missions and interests" of the department,
which has about 70,000 employees at some 2,400 locations around
the country.
"We need you to affirm that public lands provide not just a
playground for recreational enthusiasts, but also paychecks for
countless energy producers, miners, loggers and ranchers," said
Alaska's Lisa Murkowski.
Murkowski has threatened to hold up Jewell's nomination if
Interior does not allow construction of an emergency road for a
remote Alaskan community.
Interior is in the process of re-issuing draft rules
governing hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, on government
lands. Environmental groups and some neighbors of fracking
operations want stricter oversight to prevent pollution of
drinking water, but the energy industry has expressed concern
that rules overlap state regulations and would unduly burden
drillers.
In addition to overseeing energy development on public
lands, the department also regulates offshore drilling in the
Gulf of Mexico and in the Arctic, among other responsibilities.
Royal Dutch Shell was forced to abandon plans to drilling in
the Arctic this year after a series of high profile set backs in
2012. Interior is set to soon release a review of Shell's
drilling activities last year in the Arctic, an area that
environmentalists have warned is too fragile for drilling.
"What I think is most important as we explore these
resources - and I think it's appropriate to explore them - is to
do so in a safe and responsible way," Jewell said, when asked
about her views on Arctic oil development.
Senator John Barrasso, a Republican from Wyoming, pressed
Jewell about her role on the board of trustees for the National
Parks Conservation Association, an independent group that
advocates on behalf of the national parks system.
Barrasso said Jewell had a "fundamental conflict of
interest" because he said the association has ongoing lawsuits
against the federal government over public lands issues and has
come out in favor of expanded regulations on fracking.
Jewell defended her time at the association, where she has
been a member of the board of trustees since 2004, saying she
was one of thirty members and not involved in litigation.
Jewell said that if confirmed, she would consult with the
government's ethics officials before acting on any issues
involving the association.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by Ros Krasny, John
Wallace and Phil Berlowitz)