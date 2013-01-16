* Would be second of Obama's energy team to depart
* Known for signature bolo tie and cowboy hat
* "Fracking" regulations among issues facing next chief
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Jan 16 U.S. Interior Secretary Ken
Salazar, who helped lead the government's response to the
largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history, said on Wednesday he
will leave his post by the end of March to return to his
Colorado ranch.
The former U.S. senator came to office pledging to clean up
the "mess" at the Interior Department, but it was the massive
2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico that ultimately
spurred the dramatic overhaul of the nation's offshore drilling
regulator.
Salazar's departure comes as President Barack Obama's
cabinet undergoes the typical make-over for the second term, and
will be part of an opportunity to remake the entire energy team.
Environmental Protection Agency head Lisa Jackson has
announced she will not be staying on, and Energy Secretary
Steven Chu is widely tipped to leave within weeks.
A surge in shale oil and gas development has transformed the
country's energy outlook, and Obama's next energy officials will
try to help manage the new bounty.
Salazar's replacement will lead the department's
implementation of controversial rules governing the use of
hydraulic fracturing, or "fracking," on public lands, oversee
the push to drill in the Arctic and guide the permitting of
renewable energy on federal land.
Obama said in a statement that Salazar played an integral
role in his administration's "successful efforts to expand
responsible development of our nation's domestic energy
resources," and that he worked to promote renewable energy and
increase oil and gas output on public lands.
Salazar is the second Hispanic cabinet member to leave the
administration, following last week's resignation by Labor
Secretary Hilda Solis, which could renew criticism about a lack
of diversity on Obama's developing second-term team.
A successor to Salazar at the Interior Department, which
manages hundreds of millions of acres of land including national
parks, will likely come from a state in the West, where most
federally-owned lands are located.
Potential candidates for the Interior post include outgoing
Washington Governor Christine Gregoire, former New Mexico
Senator Jeff Bingaman, who was chairman of the Senate energy
committee, and Bill Ritter, former governor of Colorado. All
three have also been talked about as in the running for the EPA
or the Department of Energy.
Another possible pick is John Berry, director of the federal
government's Office of Personnel Management. Berry, who is
openly gay, was assistant secretary for policy, management and
budget at Interior during the Clinton administration.
Salazar, 57, said in a statement that Interior undertook the
"most aggressive oil and gas safety and reform agenda in U.S.
history" and that the country is now on a promising path to
energy independence.
Raised on his family's ranch in Colorado, Salazar was often
spotted sporting his signature bolo tie and cowboy hat while
leading Interior. During his tenure the department established
seven new national parks and 10 new wildlife refuges.
BP OIL SPILL
The former Colorado attorney general was thrust into the
national spotlight in April 2010 when a blowout on the Deepwater
Horizon rig caused an explosion that killed 11 workers in the
Gulf of Mexico.
In the aftermath, BP's Macondo well spewed more than 4
million barrels of oil into the Gulf as BP struggled to cap the
well for nearly three months.
Facing an unprecedented environmental disaster, Salazar
famously pledged to keep a "boot on the neck" of BP during the
response efforts.
The catastrophe exposed shortcomings in the government's
offshore drilling oversight, with officials conceding that
regulations had not kept up with technological advances that
allowed drillers to enter deeper and deeper waters.
FIGHTING INDUSTRY
Responding to the spill, the Obama administration
implemented a controversial months-long moratorium on deepwater
drilling and instituted a raft of new drilling rules aimed at
preventing another disaster.
The temporary ban, which was followed by longer waits for
permits in the Gulf, angered oil and gas drillers, who said the
administration was unnecessarily slowing production.
"We remember the tough days that followed the Deepwater
Horizon incident during which Secretary Salazar presided over a
moratorium on permits that created significant uncertainty for
energy production and energy security," said Jim Noe, head of
the Shallow Water Energy Security Coalition.
Noe said the coalition hopes that Salazar's replacement will
take a "more balanced" approach to energy development.
After the spill, Salazar also oversaw the transformation of
the department's offshore drilling regulatory agency, the
Minerals Management Service, which had been accused of being too
cozy with industry.
Long before the Gulf spill, the service was plagued by
scandal. Under Salazar the agency was broken into three separate
entities, separately focusing on leasing, enforcement and
revenue collection.
From early on, Salazar's relationship with the oil and gas
industry and with many Republicans in Congress was contentious.
Critics accused Salazar of putting up roadblocks to development.
The sharp-tongued Salazar rarely shied from sparring with
his opponents. In 2012 he accused Republicans in the House of
Representatives of living in a world of "fairy tales and
falsehoods" when it comes to energy policy.
A key task for the next head of agency will be to oversee
the department's new rules for the controversial drilling
technique, hydraulic fracturing, on public lands.
Draft rules released in 2012 would require companies to get
approval before using fracking, and to reveal the chemicals they
used in the process after they finish drilling.
Industry groups complained the rules overlapped state
regulations, while environmentalists said the rules were not
strong enough.
Facing this backlash, the department has delayed finalizing
the rules. It is unclear whether they would be completed before
Salazar departs.