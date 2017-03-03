By Valerie Volcovici
| WASHINGTON, March 3
Zinke plans to review Obama-era measures that limited energy
development on some federal land and undertake a "bold"
reorganization of his 70,000-employee agency, he said on Friday.
The former U.S. congressman addressed employees at the
Department of Interior's headquarters on his second full day on
the job, assuring them he would not sell off federal lands, as
some had feared, but also promising change.
"You can hear it from my lips: We will not sell or transfer
public lands," he said.
The department manages about a fifth of the country's
surface, including national parks, forests and tribal
territories, from the Arctic to the Gulf of Mexico.
Zinke said he wanted to change the structure of the
department, which includes the National Parks Service and the
Bureau of Indian Affairs, to give more authority to rangers and
land managers outside the District of Columbia.
"The last time the Department of Interior has been
reorganized was about 100 years ago, so the reorganization is
going to be bold," he said.
Zinke, who arrived on horseback for his first day at the
department, did not provide specifics but said he would rely on
input from Interior's sub-agencies and bureaus.
The ex-Navy SEAL said employee surveys showed the farther
staffers were from Washington, the unhappier they were because
"they felt they don't have authority."
Zinke, whose home state of Montana is one-third federal
land, addressed career employees who face an uncertain future
under Republican President Donald Trump. Some worry that Trump's
platform would open the door to selling off public land and more
mining and drilling.
Others fear deep cuts to the agency’s budget. Zinke told
staff he was “unhappy” about preliminary budget figures and
would “fight” to secure more money.
Zinke has advocated for mining and drilling on federal land.
He told reporters after his speech that he would review some
executive actions from the waning days of the administration of
former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, that had placed more
federal land off-limits to development.
Those orders include limits to drilling in sensitive
offshore areas like the Atlantic coast and Arctic, as well as a
ban on new federal coal mining leases.
"I think I am going to review everything that didn't go
through Congress," Zinke said.
However, he said the department would continue Obama's
effort to study whether coal leases had been properly valued to
ensure taxpayers receive their fair value.
"I think we all benefit from that rather than buying a junk
bond," he said.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)