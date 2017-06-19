By Valerie Volcovici
BOSTON, June 19 Boosting drilling and mining on
America's protected federal lands can help the United States
become not just independent, but "dominant" as a global energy
force, according to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, whose agency
manages about one-fifth of U.S. territory.
In an interview with Reuters, Zinke outlined his approach to
development and conservation in America's wildest spaces, and
discussed how that philosophy was guiding his review of which
national monuments created by past presidents should be
rescinded or resized to make way for more business.
"There is a social cost of not having jobs," the former
Montana Congressman and Navy Seal said in the interview on
Friday. "Energy dominance gives us the ability to supply our
allies with energy, as well as to leverage our aggressors, or in
some cases our enemies, like Iran," he said.
Former President Barack Obama, who oversaw a huge increase
in domestic energy production during his tenure while
strengthening environmental protections, had advocated reducing
U.S. dependence on foreign oil.
Obama had also adopted a policy to factor in a "social cost
of carbon" emissions from burning fossil fuels - which
scientists believe drive global climate change - in making
decisions about regulation and land protection.
While total U.S. oil production has risen to near records in
the past decade, the share produced on federal land has dropped
to a fifth in 2015 from more than a third in 2010, according to
federal data from the Department of the Interior.
The administration of President Donald Trump is seeking to
sweep away many Obama-era environmental and climate initiatives
to bolster the U.S. oil, gas, and coal industries.
MONUMENT REVIEW
Zinke is in the midst of reviewing some 27 national
monuments created since the 1990s and covering millions of acres
of land mostly in Western states, as part of a plan by the Trump
administration to expand development of public land.
Zinke was in New England touring the region's monuments as
part of the review.
At least six of those monuments are believed to hold oil,
gas, and coal potential.
Zinke issued his first major recommendation to President
Trump on one of the monuments last week, a reduction in the size
of the 1.35 million acre Bears Ears National Monument in Utah
created by Obama in his last days in office.
Zinke told Reuters he is likely to take a similar approach
to the other monuments, including the 4,913 square mile
Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine National Monument off the
coast of Massachusetts – which is roughly three times the size
of Montana’s Glacier National Park.
It was created by Obama last September to protect whales and
newly discovered coral formations.
During meetings with New England-based marine scientists,
commercial fishermen and National Parks Service employees last
week, Zinke argued that the Interior Department now makes around
$15.5 billion per year less in revenue from offshore drilling
than it did in 2008 due to Obama-era restrictions.
Last month Zinke signed an executive order to lift some of
those restrictions. He told Reuters he wants increased revenue
from offshore to be used to finance a backlog of repairs
throughout America’s national parks.
He was also in New England to gather input on the Katahdin
Woods and Waters National Monument in Maine. He will later tour
more monuments in Western states, and offer recommendations on
all the monuments to Trump in August.
ECONOMY BEFORE ENVIRONMENT
On the last day of his New England monument tour in Boston,
dressed in jeans and a belt with a cowboy style Montana buckle,
Zinke met with officials and scientists from the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service and New England Aquarium, followed by a
roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen.
Zinke argued the recent use of the Antiquities Act by
presidents to create national monuments exceeded the intent of
its creator President Theodore Roosevelt because they block
development on too much land around the specific monument sites.
Marine scientists gave Zinke a virtual tour of the Canyons
monument at the New England Aquarium, and argued there was a
need to preserve the area as a "reference point" to measure the
impacts of climate change and overfishing.
Zinke later told Reuters he believed "there are legitimate
scientific endeavors and research that are recognized and
important (around the site), but there are also recognized
livelihoods, fishing jobs that are also important."
During his tour, Zinke also fielded questions about the
Trump administration’s decision to withdraw from the Paris
Climate Agreement, a global pact to fight climate change. Zinke
defended the administration's decision, calling the agreement a
bad deal for the United States.
Zinke later told Reuters while the U.S. government should
find solutions to adapt to changing climate, jobs are a
priority. "If you don’t have an economy you can’t afford to put
in the environmental protections you need," he said.
