SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON Feb 5 One of Google
Inc's major business operations could fall under the
day-to-day jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal Communications
Commission for the first time, potentially subjecting the
fast-moving Internet company to regulations it has often
criticized.
Aiming to set "net neutrality" rules that guide how Internet
service providers manage traffic on their networks, the FCC will
vote Feb. 26 on whether to impose tighter regulations by
classifying them more like traditional telephone companies.
That would put Google's high-speed Internet service, Google
Fiber, under direct regulatory oversight - a significant change
for the world's biggest Internet search company, which has built
its $66 billion-a-year business for the most part in the
unregulated and fast-changing web market.
To be sure, Google, which is among the top-10 biggest
spenders on lobbying in Washington, is familiar with regulatory
compliance, but one potential area of friction could be the
Google Fiber neighborhood sign-up process.
Google has rolled out Fiber, which offers super-fast 1
gigabit-per-second speeds and a TV service, in Kansas City and
plans to expand to other cities including Austin, Atlanta and
Nashville, competing with companies such as AT&T Inc and
Comcast Corp.
Google undertakes the costly process of tearing up streets
and installing equipment only after enough residents in specific
neighborhoods, or "fiberhoods," sign up. That allows Google to
be economically efficient, but the practice might run afoul of
common carrier regulations intended to guarantee equal access to
basic utilities, some analysts say.
Under the proposed rules, revealed on Wednesday, Internet
providers would be exempt from the most onerous common carrier
provisions such as price regulations, but experts said the FCC
could still go after companies, including Google, for not
offering the same level of service across the country.
"That is the traditional role the commission has played, in
ensuring that all Americans have access to telecommunication
services," said Harold Feld, senior vice president at Public
Knowledge policy group.
Google had supported strong net neutrality rules, though it
has not directly backed reclassification of Internet providers.
In a December FCC filing, Google noted it could actually benefit
from such an approach by getting easier access to poles and
other infrastructure owned by incumbent broadband providers.
In a statement, Google said that new rules the FCC is
weighing have not affected its decision to invest in Fiber.
U.S. regulators currently oversee some other elements of
Google's vast business, such as Google Voice, its privacy
practices and wireless experiments.
Some experts say any oversight of Google Fiber, which many
analysts do not believe currently generates material revenue for
the company, would be unlikely to significantly cramp Google's
style.
"They should probably be pretty well-versed in how to deal
with regulatory agencies at this point," said Needham & Co
analyst Kerry Rice.
