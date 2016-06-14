* FCC's net neutrality rules put in place last year
* Internet service providers may appeal to Supreme Court
* FCC head hails a "victory for consumers and innovators"
(Adds details of ruling, White House, Hillary Clinton reaction,
quote from dissenting judge, impact on consumers)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 14 A U.S. appeals court upheld
the Obama administration's landmark rules barring internet
service providers from obstructing or slowing down consumer
access to web content on Tuesday, dealing a blow to big cable
and mobile phone companies.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit, in a 2-1 decision, backed the
Federal Communications Commission's so-called net neutrality
rules put in place last year to make internet service providers
treat all internet traffic equally.
The rules prohibited broadband providers from giving or
selling access to speedy internet, essentially a "fast lane" on
the web's information superhighway, to certain internet services
over others.
In siding with the FCC, the court treated the internet like
a public utility and opened the door to further government
internet regulations.
The ruling was a big victory for President Barack Obama, a
strong advocate of net neutrality rules.
"Today's ruling is a victory for the open, fair and free
internet as we know it today - one that remains open to
innovation and economic growth, without service providers
serving as paid gatekeepers," White House spokesman Josh Earnest
said.
But the fight is not over. The internet service providers
that sued to block the regulations said they would appeal either
to the full appellate court or to the Supreme Court, and
telecommunications industry groups said they would redouble
efforts to get Congress to limit the FCC's authority.
Netflix Inc and Twitter Inc were among the
companies that praised the ruling, while Google, part of
Alphabet Inc, and others have backed the rules.
Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Hillary
Clinton and Democrats in Congress also lauded the ruling.
But the U.S. Chamber of Commerce business group said the FCC
is "essentially transforming an entire industry, in this case
the internet, from an innovative, lightly regulated enterprise
that made huge investments into this country, into a public
utility subject to the whims of regulators."
South Dakota Republican John Thune, who chairs the Senate
Commerce Committee, said the decision upholds FCC restrictions
"designed for the monopoly-telephone era." He said the
Republican-led Congress needs to step in to overturn a decision
that results in "a highly political agency micromanaging the
internet ecosystem."
Net neutrality is a major issue for broadband providers like
Verizon Communications Inc, Comcast Corp and
AT&T, which fear the rules may make it harder to manage
internet traffic and make investment to provide additional
capacity less likely.
Verizon said it backs an open internet but urged Congress to
approve "reasonable, bipartisan legislation that would provide a
stable framework for continued investment and innovation."
The decision was a victory for content providers like
Netflix and Yelp Inc, which have worried that access to
customers could be limited without net neutrality.
The ruling boosted the FCC in its bid to complete action on
major internet privacy rules applying to internet providers
before the end of the year. Internet service providers have
expressed growing frustration at proposed FCC regulatory
mandates, including new privacy rules and a proposal to open up
pay-TV set top boxes to new competitors.
'UNFETTERED ACCESS'
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler said the "ruling is a victory for
consumers and innovators who deserve unfettered access to the
entire web, and it ensures the internet remains a platform for
unparalleled innovation, free expression and economic growth."
The telecommunications industry trade association US
Telecom, which led the legal challenge, said the court failed to
recognize "the significant legal failings" of the FCC rules that
"we believe will replace a consumer-driven internet with a
government-run internet, threatening innovation and investment
in years to come."
The court also rejected legal arguments from opponents that
the rules should not apply to mobile phone web use or that they
violated the constitutional free-speech rights of internet
service providers.
Republican FCC commissioner Michael O'Rielly said, "We all
will rue the day the commission was confirmed to have nearly
unmitigated power over the internet."
While the ruling was critical for businesses, consumers
likely will not notice any difference because the rules have
been in effect since June 2015.
The court's ruling was made by two Democratic-appointed
judges: David Tatel, named by President Bill Clinton, and Sri
Srinivasan, an Obama appointee. They wrote that "over the past
two decades, (website) content has transformed nearly every
aspect of our lives, from profound actions like choosing a
leader, building a career, and falling in love to more quotidian
ones like hailing a cab and watching a movie."
Judge Stephen Williams, an appointee of Republican President
Ronald Reagan, wrote in dissent that "the ultimate irony of the
commission's unreasoned patchwork is that, refusing to inquire
into competitive conditions, it shunts broadband service onto
the legal track suited to natural monopolies."
The FCC decided in 2015 to reclassify internet service
providers as common carriers under a 1996 law. But unlike how
utilities are treated, the FCC decided not to impose rate
regulations or require broadband providers to file notice of
pricing plans.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Additional reporting by
Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)