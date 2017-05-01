(Adds reaction from group suing)
By David Shepardson and Lawrence Hurley
WASHINGTON May 1 A federal appeals court on
Monday declined to rehear a challenge to the Obama
administration's landmark "net neutrality" rules requiring
internet providers to guarantee equal access to all websites.
The decision by the full appeals court in Washington not to
reconsider a three-judge panel's decision that upheld the ruling
comes days after Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit
Pai proposed to undo the 2015 net neutrality that reclassified
internet providers like public utilities.
The 2015 order bars internet providers from blocking,
throttling or giving "fast lanes" to some websites.
Pai has proposed reversing the reclassification and
scrapping internet conduct standards, and has asked for comment
on whether the FCC can or should retain any of the rules barring
blocking, throttling or "fast lanes."
Judge Sri Srinivasan said in a written opinion reviewing the
decision "would be particularly unwarranted at this point in
light of the uncertainty surrounding the fate of the FCC’s
order."
The FCC is set to hold an initial vote on May 18 on Pai's
proposal but Srinivasan questioned why the full court should
review "the validity of a rule that the agency had already
slated for replacement."
US Telecom, the trade group representing major telephone
companies that sued the FCC in 2015 over the rules, said Monday
it will "review our legal options going forward to fully protect
our open internet."
Two dissenting opinions said the 2015 order was unlawful
because Congress did not grant the FCC authority to reclassify
internet providers.
Judge Janice Rogers Brown said the order "shows signs of a
government having grown beyond the consent of the governed."
Judge Brett Kavanagh wrote that the order violates the First
Amendment rights of internet providers.
"The government must keep its hands off the editorial
decisions of Internet service providers," he wrote, suggesting
the government cannot force a bookstore or Amazon.com Inc
"to feature and promote all books in the same manner."
In a statement Monday, Pai said the decision not to rehear
the decision was expected and he praised points raised in the
dissents.
Websites like Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
and others back the rules, saying they guarantee equal access to
the internet.
Internet providers such as AT&T Inc , Verizon
Communications Inc and Comcast Corp opposed the
Obama order, saying it made it harder to manage internet traffic
and discouraged investment.
Chip Pickering, head of the trade group INCOMPAS that
includes Amazon, Facebook and Netflix Inc, said the
decision was a "blow to those who want to take away open
internet protections, raise prices and cut off the streaming
revolution."
(Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)