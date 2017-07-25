FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S House panel wants CEOs of Google, Facebook, AT&T to testify on internet rules
July 25, 2017 / 2:54 PM / a day ago

U.S House panel wants CEOs of Google, Facebook, AT&T to testify on internet rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee asked the chief executives of Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Amazon.com Inc , AT&T Inc, Verizon Communications Inc and other companies to testify at a Sept. 7 hearing on the future of net neutrality rules.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is currently considering tossing out the 2015 Obama administration net neutrality rules that reclassified internet service like a public utility. The rules bar providers from blocking, slowing or offering paid prioritization of websites. Many internet providers want Congress to step in and write permanent rules.

Reporting by David Shepardson

