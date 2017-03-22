Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday will take up a measure to repeal regulations adopted by the Obama administration to subject internet service providers to stricter scrutiny than websites like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc to protect customers' private data.
The Senate will begin debate under a provision that allows Congress to repeal recently approved federal regulations, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday. Earlier this month, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission temporarily blocked some of the Obama rules approved in October from taking effect, a victory for internet providers such as AT&T Inc Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications Inc. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, June 16 Business leaders are calling on Prime Minister Theresa May to unilaterally guarantee the rights of millions of EU nationals living in Britain and to honour its financial commitments as it prepares to start talks on its exit from the European Union.
VENICE, Italy, June 16 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) does not expect its diesel problems in the United States to have an impact on its short-term business targets, the carmaker's Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Friday.