(Adds Senate opening debate, Senators Jeff Flake, Bill Nelson
statement)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, March 22 The U.S. Senate on
Wednesday took up a measure to repeal regulations adopted by the
Obama administration requiring internet service providers to do
more to protect customers' privacy than websites like Alphabet
Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.
The Senate began debate on Wednesday evening under a
provision that allows Congress to repeal recently approved
federal regulations.
Under the rules approved by the Federal Communications
Commission in October under then-President Barack Obama,
internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before
using precise geolocation, financial information, health
information, children's information and web browsing history for
advertising and internal marketing.
Earlier this month, the FCC temporarily blocked those rules
from taking effect, a victory for internet providers such as
AT&T Inc Comcast Corp and Verizon Communications
Inc that had strongly opposed the measure.
A final Senate vote on the measure is expected on Thursday,
but it was not clear when the U.S. House of Representatives
might take up the measure.
"Congress needs to repeal these privacy restrictions in
order to restore balance to the internet ecosystem and provide
certainty to consumers," said Senator Jeff Flake, a Republican
who sponsored the measure.
But Democratic Senator Bill Nelson said that broadband
providers build profiles “about our children from birth. This is
a gold mine of data – the holy grail so to speak. It is no
wonder that broadband providers want to be able to sell this
information to the highest bidder without consumers’ knowledge
or consent. And they want to collect and use this information
without providing transparency or being held accountable."
The American Civil Liberties Union also criticized the
proposal to undo the rules.
"With this move, Congress is essentially allowing companies
like Comcast, AT&T, and Verizon to sell consumers’ private
information to the highest bidder," ACLU general counsel Neema
Singh Guliani said earlier this month.
FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, nominated by Republican President
Donald Trump to serve a second five-year term on the commission,
said earlier this month that consumers would have privacy
protections even without the Obama administration internet
provider rules.
Republican commissioners, including Pai, said in October
that the rules would unfairly give websites like Facebook,
Twitter Inc or Google the ability to harvest more data
than internet service providers and thus dominate digital
advertising.
Websites are governed by a less restrictive set of privacy
rules overseen by the Federal Trade Commission.
Democratic Senator Edward Markey said "just as phone
companies cannot sell information about Americans’ phone calls,
an internet service provider should not be allowed to sell
sensitive consumer information without affirmative consent."
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese and
Jonathan Oatis)