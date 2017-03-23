WASHINGTON, March 23 The U.S. Senate on Thursday
voted 50 to 48 to repeal regulations requiring internet service
providers to do more to protect customers' privacy than websites
like Alphabet Inc's Google or Facebook Inc.
Under the rules approved by the Federal Communications
Commission in October under then-President Barack Obama,
internet providers would need to obtain consumer consent before
using precise geolocation, financial information, health
information, children's information and web browsing history for
advertising and internal marketing. The vote is a victory for
internet providers such as AT&T Inc Comcast Corp
and Verizon Communications Inc that had strongly opposed
the rules.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)