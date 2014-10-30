By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Oct 30 Comcast Corp has no
plans to create "fast lanes" for any Internet websites or
applications, the top U.S. cable and broadband provider
reassured the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee chairman in a
recent letter.
Senator Patrick Leahy last week wrote to top Internet
service providers (ISPs), asking them to pledge to reject
so-called paid prioritization deals, in which content companies
would pay ISPs to ensure smooth and fast delivery of their
traffic.
"We have repeatedly made clear - both to our customers and
more generally to the public - 'Comcast doesn't prioritize
Internet traffic or have paid fast lanes, and we have no plans
to do so,'" Comcast Executive Vice President David Cohen wrote
to Leahy in a letter dated Oct. 24 and viewed by Reuters late on
Wednesday.
The Federal Communications Commission received almost 4
million comments after it proposed new Web traffic, or "net
neutrality" rules that prohibited ISPs from blocking content,
but suggested allowing some "commercially reasonable" paid
prioritization deals.
Verizon Communications Inc on Wednesday published its
own response to Leahy, also asserting no plans for "fast lane"
deals, and calling paid prioritization a "phantasm" and worries
about it "demagoguery, since no major ISP has expressed an
interest in offering 'paid prioritization' and all agree that
the FCC has a valid legal path to prohibit it."
Large ISPs, also including AT&T Inc, have been saying
they had no plans for such deals and FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
has said he would not tolerate anti-competitive or anti-consumer
arrangements.
Nonetheless, consumer advocates and other critics worry that
opening the door to paid prioritization could create "fast
lanes" for some content and so relegate other websites and
applications to "slow lanes."
Instead, some critics have urged the FCC to reclassify ISPs
so they are regulated more like public utilities. The broadband
companies strongly object to this, saying it would hamper
investments and innovation.
In their letters, Comcast and Verizon both argued that the
FCC should choose other legal options to prevent harmful paid
prioritization short of reclassification.
"Departing from the longstanding, bipartisan light-touch
approach to the Internet by reclassifying broadband ... would be
risky and unnecessary," Cohen wrote.
The FCC is writing new net neutrality rules after a U.S.
appeals court in January struck down their previous version in a
case brought by Verizon.
The 2010 rules allowed "commercially reasonable"
discrimination of traffic, but indicated that the FCC would
disapprove of potential "pay-for-priority" deals.
Comcast is the only ISP bound by the 2010 version of the
rules and has to abide by them until 2018 as a condition of a
merger with NBC Universal.
Its exchange with Leahy, a key lawmaker on antitrust issues,
comes as the Justice Department and the FCC are reviewing
Comcast's proposed $45 billion merger with Time Warner Cable Inc
.
