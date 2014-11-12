Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON Nov 12 Republican lawmakers on Wednesday urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission against any plan to regulate the Internet more like public utilities.
In a letter to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, more than three dozen House and Senate Republicans said that changes to Internet regulations proposed this week by U.S. President Barack Obama were "beyond the scope of the FCC's authority and would defy the plain reading of the statute." (Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)