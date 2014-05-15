By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 U.S. telecommunications
regulators will vote on Thursday on whether to formally propose
new "net neutrality" rules that may let Internet service
providers charge content companies for faster and more reliable
delivery of their traffic to users.
Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has
come under fire from consumer advocates and technology companies
for proposing to allow some "commercially reasonable" deals
where content companies could pay broadband providers to
prioritize traffic on their networks.
Critics worry the rules would create "fast lanes" for
companies that pay up and mean slower traffic for others,
although Wheeler has pledged to prevent "acts to divide the
Internet between 'haves' and 'have nots.'"
Some 200 activists have said they plan to protest at the FCC
on Thursday, joining a few hard core critics who have camped
outside the agency for a week. Consumer advocates were also
mobilizing Internet users to protest online on blogs and through
social media.
Those advocates want the FCC to reclassify Internet
providers as utilities, like telephone companies, rather than as
the less-regulated information services they are now. That move
is opposed by broadband companies and Republicans, both in
Congress and at the FCC.
Opponents, including House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner and CEOs of major Internet providers, told Wheeler that
stricter regulations would throw the industry into legal limbo,
discourage investment in network infrastructure and still not
prevent pay-for-priority deals.
House Democrats have come out on both sides of the
reclassification issue in recent communications to Wheeler.
More than 100 technology companies, including Google Inc
and Facebook Inc, have spoken out against
allowing pay-for-priority, although have not called for
reclassification.
Wheeler's proposal reaches the tentative conclusion that
some pay-for-priority deals may be allowed, but asks whether the
FCC should presume "some or all" such deals are illegal,
according to an FCC official briefed on the proposal. It also
asks whether the FCC should instead consider reclassification or
other net neutrality proposals.
The two Republican FCC commissioners are expected to vote
against Wheeler's proposal. Wheeler's two fellow Democrats have
both expressed misgivings about the plan, but are likely to vote
to launch the process and open it up to public comment.
The FCC will also vote on Thursday on rules for the sale of
highly valuable low-frequency airwaves to wireless carriers.
Those rules are expected to restrict how much the largest two
providers, Verizon and AT&T, can buy.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Ros Krasny and Andre
Grenon)