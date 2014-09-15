(Recasts with 3 million comments submitted)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 The U.S. Federal
Communications Commission has received a record 3 million
comments from consumers, advocates, companies and lawmakers on
proposed new Internet traffic, or "net neutrality," rules as the
deadline to formally weigh in approached on Monday.
The comments, whose flow has tested and at times overwhelmed
the FCC's systems, continued to be received as the deadline for
submissions to the official record approached at the end of the
day, said FCC spokeswoman Kim Hart.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler in April revealed his proposal to
set new Open Internet rules that regulate how Internet service
providers (ISPs) manage traffic on their networks.
Under the proposal, ISPs such as Comcast Corp
would be prohibited from blocking users' access to websites or
applications but could charge content companies, such as Netflix
Inc, to ensure quick and reliable delivery of their
traffic to users, as long as such deals are deemed "commercially
reasonable."
Consumer advocates pounced on proposed rules they saw as
creating fast and slow "lanes" on the web.
Responding to calls for action from advocacy groups and a
segment by comedian John Oliver on his HBO show, Americans
overwhelmed the FCC with comments through online automated
submission forms, email and mail.
The net neutrality submissions more than doubled the FCC's
previous record of 1.4 million comments submitted about singer
Janet Jackson's accidental breast exposure during the Super Bowl
halftime show in 2004.
They also smashed records at other federal agencies on
contentious issues, for instance trumping the more than 1
million comments received by the State Department last year on
its environmental review of the Keystone XL pipeline.
No formal deadline exists for the FCC to set new rules,
which require a majority vote at the five-member FCC for
approval. The agency has scheduled a series of workshops on
technological, economic and legal aspects of the rules through
early October, so the vote is unlikely before November.
The workshops, which will be open to the public in
Washington and streamed live online, begin on Tuesday, focusing
on policy approaches to the rules and on mobile broadband.
People can submit comments by email and on Twitter, the FCC
said.
Wheeler has said he wanted to set new rules as quickly as
possible, given the void created by a federal court's rejection
in January of the FCC's earlier version. That means he could
present a new draft of the rules before the end of the year.
The outcry on net neutrality prompted Wheeler to alter the
plan to ask whether "some or all" pay-for-priority deals should
be banned and whether ISPs should be entirely reclassified to
face regulations more like public utilities, an approach backed
by advocacy groups but staunchly opposed by Republican lawmakers
and the ISPs.
Wheeler has repeatedly reassured the public of his intent to
police any discrimination, which ISPs say would not be in their
business interest anyway.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ros Krasny and Leslie
Adler)