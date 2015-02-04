WASHINGTON Feb 4 U.S. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler will seek his fellow commissioners' support for new "net neutrality" rules that would regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more like public utilities, he said in an op-ed on Wednesday.

In an op-ed published on Wired.com, Wheeler said he aims to establish the "strongest open Internet protections ever proposed by the FCC" that would apply, for the first time, to both wireless and wired broadband providers.

As expected, his proposed rules would ban ISPs from blocking and slowing down, or throttling, lawful Internet content and services as well as charging content companies for swifter delivery of their content in deals known as paid prioritization.

The five-member FCC is slated to vote on the proposed new rules on Feb. 26. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Christian Plumb)