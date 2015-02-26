(Adds details of legal challenges, news of upcoming oversight
hearing, Wheeler quote)
By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Feb 26 U.S. regulators on Thursday
approved the strictest-ever rules on Internet providers, who in
turn pledged to battle the new restrictions in the courts and
Congress, saying they would discourage investment and stifle
innovation.
The rules, which will go into effect in coming weeks, are
expected to face legal challenges from multiple parties such as
wireless, cable and other broadband companies and trade groups
that represent them.
Experts expect the industry to seek a stay of the rules,
first at the FCC and then in courts, though the chances for
success of such an appeal is unclear.
The new regulations come after a year of jostling between
cable and telecom companies and net neutrality advocates, which
included web startups. It culminated in the FCC receiving a
record 4 million comments and a call from President Barack Obama
to adopt the strongest rules possible.
The agency's new policy, approved as expected along party
lines, reclassifies broadband, both fixed and mobile, as a more
heavily regulated "telecommunications service," more like a
traditional telephone service.
In the past, broadband was classified as a more lightly
regulated "information service," which factored into a federal
court's rejection of the FCC's previous set of rules in January
2014.
The shift gives the FCC more authority to police various
types of deals between providers such as Comcast Corp
and content companies such as Netflix Inc to ensure
they are just and reasonable for consumers and competitors.
Internet providers will be banned from blocking or slowing
any traffic and from striking deals with content companies,
known as paid prioritization, for smoother delivery of traffic
to consumers.
The FCC also expands its oversight power to so-called
interconnection deals, in which content companies pay broadband
providers to connect with their networks. The FCC would review
complaints on a case-by-case basis.
Republican FCC commissioners, who see the new rules as a
government power grab, delivered lengthy dissents. Their
colleagues in Congress hope to counter the new rules with
legislation. All five FCC members are expected to testify in the
Senate on March 18.
Large Internet providers say they support the no-blocking
and no-discrimination principles of the new rules but that the
FCC's regulatory path will discourage investment by lowering
returns and limiting experimentation with services and business
plans.
Some smaller telecoms, such as Sprint Corp and
T-Mobile US Inc, have argued new rules will have little
impact on investments. [ID:USN:nL1N0VK28M] FCC Chairman Tom
Wheeler on Thursday agreed.
"The (Internet service providers') revenue stream will be
the same tomorrow as it was yesterday," he said at the FCC
meeting.
"I have spent a lot of time in public policy, and today is
the proudest day of my public policy life," he later told
reporters.
Legal experts and industry lobbyists say corporate lawyers
are waiting for the FCC to publish the specifics of the rules, a
document more than 300 pages long. Lawsuits can be filed after
the rules are recorded in the Federal Register, likely days
later.
Wheeler sought to address in the new rules some Internet
providers' concerns, proposing no price regulations, tariffs or
requirements to give competitors access to networks.
Cable and telecom shares saw muted reactions on Thursday.
They had jumped earlier this month when Wheeler confirmed
long-bubbling expectations that he would seek a tougher
regulatory regime, with some adjustments to the network needs.
