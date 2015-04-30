April 30 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission wants a federal appeals court in Washington to hear the cases against its new internet regulations, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The FCC asked other courts where such lawsuits have been filed to transfer their cases to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which had weighed the agency's previous iterations of "net neutrality" rules in the past.

