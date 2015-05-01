By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. telecom industry groups,
alongside AT&T Inc and CenturyLink Inc, called for
regulators to block parts of new rules for Internet service
providers on Friday, citing "crushing" compliance costs and
threats to investment.
In a filing with the Federal Communications Commission, the
industry did not ask for a suspension of the principal "net
neutrality" rules that ban Internet providers from blocking and
slowing down web traffic or from striking deals with content
companies for smoother downloads.
Instead, the groups and companies sought to block the
agency's move to reclassify broadband Internet as a more heavily
regulated telecommunications service and a new broad general
conduct standard that prohibits Internet providers from
"unreasonably interefering" with consumers' access to the web.
The request, expected to be rejected by the FCC, is a
prelude to a building court battle over the rules, which put the
agency under public scrutiny last year as it weighed, once
again, how best to regulate Internet service providers.
Cable and wireless companies earlier said they didn't oppose
the principles of net neutrality, such as no blocking of any
traffic, but rejected the tighter regulatory regime. Friday's
filings offer the most specific details yet of the arguments
they are now expected to make in court.
A filing at the FCC is a prerequisite to ask courts to block
implementation of the rules, which take effect in June, while
they are being litigated. The filing came from the USTelecom
Association, CTIA-The Wireless Association, AT&T, CenturyLink
and trade representing smaller providers.
The document cited several testimonials of executives at
regional and local Internet providers that the rules will create
costly compliance burdens and limit resources for improvements
to broadband networks or new products.
The filing said that the "the sheer burden and complexity of
(the) arcane provisions will be crushing," particularly for
small broadband providers with limited human and financial
resources.
The FCC on Thursday asked to transfer the pending cases
against its rules to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District
of Columbia Circuit, which has twice rejected its previous
versions of net neutrality rules but last year confirmed its
authority to set Internet regulations.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Doina Chiacu)