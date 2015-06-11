RPT-Vice Media takes its edgy journalism to the Middle East
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
WASHINGTON, June 11 A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday declined to suspend new Internet traffic regulations, rejecting the telecom industry's request to partially block the implementation of the "net neutrality" rules while they're being litigated.
The ruling marks an early win for the Federal Communications Commission, whose assertion of a broader enforcement authority over Internet services providers is being challenged in court by AT&T Inc and cable and wireless industry groups.
The new regulations are slated to go into effect on Friday as the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit takes on the issue of net neutrality for the third time. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Sandra Maler)
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping