By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, June 11 New U.S. Internet traffic
regulations, known as net neutrality rules, will go into effect
on Friday after a federal appeals court rejected the
telecommunications industry's request to partly suspend their
implementation while they are being litigated.
The ruling on Thursday marked an early win for the Federal
Communications Commission, whose assertion of a broader
enforcement authority over Internet service providers is being
challenged in court by AT&T Inc and cable and wireless
industry groups.
In a short statement, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the
District of Columbia Circuit declined to suspend the regulations
and said that "petitioners have not satisfied the stringent
requirements," which included proving irreparable harm from the
rules' implementation.
The court's decision, which also put the lawsuit on an
expedited schedule, is the first step in the legal fight over
the rules and does not indicate how the court may ultimately
rule on the merits of the industry's challenge.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler praised the ruling as a victory for
consumers and innovators, adding: "Starting Friday, there will
be a referee on the field to keep the Internet fast, fair and
open."
The new rules ban Internet providers from blocking and
slowing down access to websites and applications or striking
deals with content companies for priority delivery of traffic.
The FCC will also be able to address complaints about potential
"unreasonable interference" with consumers' access to the Web.
Telecom companies say they do not object to specific net
neutrality rules like no-blocking or no-throttling. They are
fighting the legal path the FCC chose to set the new regulations
after the previous version was struck down in court last year.
AT&T and industry groups' lawsuit objects to the
reclassification of broadband Internet as a more heavily
regulated telecommunications service, and the new broad
"unreasonable interference" general conduct standard.
"The FCC and Congress have long agreed that this critical
service, which is fundamental to consumers' daily lives, should
be lightly regulated to continue the enormous investment and
innovation that has enabled the Internet-related economy to
thrive," said USTelecom President and Chief Executive Walter
McCormick Jr.
AT&T referred Reuters to USTelecom and CTIA-The Wireless
Association for comment.
"The case is just beginning and the stakes are high," said
CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker.
The case is U.S. Telecom Association, et al v. FCC, et al,
U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, No.
15-1063.
