July 14 Major U.S. web companies on Monday urged
regulators to restrict the ability of Internet providers
including mobile carriers to strike deals for faster delivery of
some web traffic and planned a publicity campaign about the
government's proposal.
The Internet Association, which represents three dozen web
companies such as Google Inc, Netflix Inc and
Amazon.com Inc, made their case in a filing with the
Federal Communications Commission, which plans to establish new
so-called "net neutrality" rules.
The rules guide how Internet service providers (ISPs) manage
traffic on their networks, aiming to ensure they do not unfairly
limit consumers' access to website and applications.
In January, a court ruling struck down the FCC's previous
version of such rules. The agency is now collecting public
comments on a proposal that would ban ISPs from blocking users'
access to websites or applications but allow some "commercially
reasonable" deals between content providers and ISPs to
prioritize delivery of some traffic.
In its comments on Monday, the Internet Association
criticized the possibility of ISPs charging content providers
"for enhanced or prioritized access" and called for equal
Internet traffic rules for both wired and wireless networks.
"The Internet is threatened by broadband Internet access
providers who would turn the open, best-efforts Internet into a
pay-for-priority platform more closely resembling cable
television than today's Internet," the group wrote.
The Internet Association argued that allowing technical
"reasonable network management" should give ISPs enough
flexibility to deal with congested networks, while paid
prioritization on non-congested networks is likely to mean
faster download speeds for some at the expense of others.
Dozens of tech companies in June called on the FCC Chairman
Tom Wheeler to adopt rules that would protect the openness of
Internet, but Monday's comments represent a more detailed
industry position.
The Internet Association in the next few weeks plans to roll
out a campaign about the FCC's proposal and net neutrality,
distributing infographics and videos and inviting Internet users
to suggest amendments to the FCC's proposed rules through an
interactive document viewer on its website, the association's
President Michael Beckerman told Reuters.
In particular, the Internet Association's push may spotlight
anti-blocking and anti-discrimination rules that in the past
applied differently to fixed and wireless Internet traffic.
"We're going to be getting pretty vocal about this issue,"
Beckerman said. "It doesn't make sense anymore to differentiate
the way net neutrality applies to mobile and wireline."
A senior FCC official last month told Reuters the issue will
have "big resonance" at the FCC. Wireless carriers argue that
stricter rules may hurt how they manage their dynamic shared
networks, leading to slower Internet speeds for everyone.
Wheeler on Friday reiterated his plan to reject paid
prioritization deals that are struck in bad faith: "If it hurts
competition, if it hurts consumers, if it hurts innovation, I'm
against it and we're not going to tolerate it."
