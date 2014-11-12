WASHINGTON Nov 11 The U.S. telecommunications
industry plans to fight tooth and nail against President Barack
Obama's call for stricter regulations on Internet service
providers, taking its case to regulators, courts and Congress.
Obama on Monday stunned the telecom community by urging the
Federal Communications Commission to reclassify ISPs so they
could be regulated more like public utilities as a way to
preserve "net neutrality."
The industry bristled at the threat of tight, utility-style
regulations. "It's like trying to swat a fly with a hammer,"
said one cable lobbyist.
If lobbying the FCC fails, the telecoms industry could turn
to a legal fight in a court that in the past has been favorable
for the industry, as well as making an appeal to
regulation-averse congressional Republicans to intervene.
"We want to convince the commission of having a legally
sustainable option," said one telecom lobbyist, who spoke
anonymously to discuss ongoing work. "But we'll be prepared to
fight another day in courts and on the Hill."
Experts were split on whether the administration or the
telecom industry would prevail in court. Much depends on the
wording of the rules, which the FCC has not written.
Litigation seems certain if FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler
proposes rules in line with Obama's request. However, Wheeler
had favored a less aggressive approach as a way to stake out
stronger legal ground.
A legal fight, already threatened by AT&T, would
likely begin at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit,
which rejected the FCC's earlier net neutrality rules in 2010
and 2014, and could land in the Supreme Court.
"Two things are likely to happen very quickly. There will be
an appeal from the network owners. They will seek a stay from
the D.C. circuit, which they will get," said Mark Cooper of the
Consumer Federation of America.
The ISPs would likely argue the FCC was being arbitrary and
capricious in its rules and that putting Internet providers
under a more lenient regulatory regime has been and remains
appropriate.
As consumer advocates argue that a stronger regulatory
approach would give the FCC proper legal cover, some observers
believe the ISPs could prevail.
"If we take a 'Moneyball' approach and say past performance
predicts future results, we'd have to believe that the FCC will
lose in the courts," said Richard Bennett, a telecommunications
expert at the American Enterprise Institute.
In a related case in 2005, the Supreme Court ruled that the
FCC had discretion to interpret what should be classified as a
less-regulated "information" service versus more regulated
"telecommunications" service. In that case, however, the FCC
chose not to put stricter classification on Internet providers.
But lobbyists said Congress created the statute and a
congressional effort to rewrite the Communications Act presented
an opportunity.
"The right way to settle these questions is for the
legislative branch to weigh in and tell us what the law should
be," said the telecom lobbyist.
