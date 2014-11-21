(New throughout, adds comment from advocacy group Public
By Marina Lopes
WASHINGTON Nov 21 U.S. regulators expect
Internet service providers to sue the government over any
changes in the way they are regulated and must reevaluate any
proposals to make sure they stand up in court, Federal
Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler said at a meeting
on Friday.
Last week U.S. President Barack Obama said Internet service
providers should be regulated more like public utilities to make
sure they grant equal access to all content providers. This
touched off intense protests from cable television and
telecommunications companies and Republican
lawmakers.
"Let's make sure that we understand what is going on here.
The big dogs are going to sue regardless of what comes out,"
Wheeler said.
"We need to make sure that we have sustainable rules, and
that starts with making sure that we have addressed the
multiplicity of issues that come along and are likely to be
raised," he added.
Wheeler did not explicitly address the reclassification of
Internet service providers and a spokesman said he is still
evaluating multiple options. Experts have said reclassification
could be challenging to argue in court. A decision is not
expected before 2015.
On Nov. 12, AT&T Inc said it would stop investing in
high-speed Internet connections in 100 cities until the Web
rules were settled.
Public advocacy groups shrugged off Wheeler's statements.
"Granted everyone would like to see signs one way or the
other, but I think that this is mostly the chairman putting up a
Washington poker face," said Harold Feld, senior vice president
at Public Knowledge, a public interest group.
"Chairman Wheeler has learned that on net neutrality he has
to tow a very careful line and all of his statements are very
carefully neutral," he said.
