LOS ANGELES, Sept 8 Video streaming service
Netflix Inc will join Reddit, Kickstarter and thousands
of other websites on Wednesday in an online protest that calls
for strong U.S. rules to ensure equal treatment of Internet
traffic.
Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the U.S. House of
Representatives, also joined the ranks of Netflix, consumer
advocates and others who are calling on the Federal
Communications Commission to set stricter rules for Internet
service providers (ISPs) by regulating them more like public
utilities.
The FCC is considering so-called "net neutrality" rules that
would determine whether Internet providers should be able to
charge content companies in some circumstances to ensure their
websites or applications load smoothly and quickly.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has proposed allowing payments for
prioritized delivery as long as the deals are deemed
"commercially reasonable." Critics, however, worry this could
lead to fast lanes for websites that pay broadband providers for
quicker delivery, and slow lanes for companies that do not pay.
A federal court in January struck down the FCC's earlier
version of the rules in a case brought by Verizon Communications
Inc.
On Wednesday, Netflix and other websites will display a
spinning icon that represents a slow-loading Internet, with a
link to more information about the FCC's proposal. On Netflix,
the icon will appear on the Netflix.com home pages for members
and non-members. No videos will be slowed.
Thousands of other websites will display the spinning icon,
according to a statement from consumer group Free Press, one of
the organizers of the online protest.
Internet campaigns have impacted policy issues in the past.
In 2012, a massive online mobilization of Internet users and
major websites helped sink U.S. anti-piracy legislation.
Netflix, Free Press and other advocates have urged the FCC
to reclassify ISPs as telecommunications services rather than
the less-regulated information services they are now. They say
the move would give more power to the FCC to stop potential
violators of net neutrality.
ISPs such as Comcast Corp and Republicans, both in
Congress and at the FCC, staunchly oppose the reclassification
idea. Wheeler has not proposed reclassification as the solution,
but has not taken it off the table as a potential option.
"Innovators prefer bright-line rules and worry the proposed
rules would force them into commercial arrangements that require
payments of tolls in cash or equity to get their ideas on the
Internet," Pelosi, of California, wrote in a letter to Wheeler
on Monday.
"I oppose special Internet fast lanes, only open to those
firms large enough to pay big money or fraught enough to give up
big stakes in their company," Pelosi wrote, asking the FCC to
reclassify ISPs.
The FCC is collecting public comments on the net neutrality
proposal through September 15.
