WASHINGTON Oct 29 Verizon Communications Inc
on Wednesday reasserted that it was not planning to
strike any Internet "fast lane" deals that would help some
websites load faster than others, in a letter to a top U.S.
Senate Judiciary Committee lawmaker.
The committee's chairman, Sen. Patrick Leahy, last week
wrote to top U.S. Internet service providers (ISPs) urging them
to formally commit to no so-called "paid prioritization" deals
in which content companies could pay ISPs to ensure smooth and
fast delivery of their traffic.
Verizon on Wednesday wrote back, calling paid prioritization
a "phantasm."
"As we have said before, and affirm again here, Verizon has
no plans to engage in paid prioritization of Internet traffic,"
Verizon's general counsel Randal Milch said in the letter.
"Unfortunately, the fever pitch over 'paid prioritization'
and 'fast lanes' among advocates of greater Internet regulation
is just demagoguery since no major ISP has expressed an interest
in offering 'paid prioritization' and all agree that the FCC has
a valid legal path to prohibit it."
The Federal Communications Commission has received almost 4
million comments after it proposed new web traffic, or "net
neutrality," rules that would prohibit ISPs from blocking
content, but suggested allowing some "commercially reasonable"
paid prioritization deals.
Other Large ISPs, including Comcast and AT&T, have been
asserting that they had no plans for such paid prioritization
arrangements and FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler has said he would not
tolerate anti-competitive or anti-consumer prioritization deals.
Nonetheless, consumer advocates and other critics are
concerned that opening the door for paid prioritization could
create "fast lanes" for some content and so relegate other
websites and applications to "slow lanes."
What some critics have instead requested is for the FCC to
reclassify ISPs so they are regulated more like public
utilities, which the broadband companies say will hamper
investments and innovation.
In its letter on Wednesday, Verizon argued that the FCC has
other legal options to prevent harmful paid prioritization
without needing to resort to reclassification of ISPs.
The FCC is writing new net neutrality rules after a U.S.
appeals court in January struck down their previous version in a
case brought by Verizon.
The 2010 net neutrality rules allowed "commercially
reasonable" discrimination of traffic, but indicated that the
FCC would disapprove of potential "pay-for-priority" deals.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Chris Reese)