* Obama will veto anti-net neutrality measure if it passes
* Senate expected to vote on resolution on Thursday
By Jasmin Melvin
Nov 9 President Barack Obama pledged to veto a
congressional measure that would overturn new U.S. Internet
traffic rules, his staff tweeted to his Twitter account on
Wednesday.
Adopted by a divided Federal Communications Commission last
December, the Internet rules forbid broadband providers from
blocking legal content while leaving flexibility for providers
to manage their networks.
Republicans have criticized the rules, slated to go into
effect Nov. 20, as needless government regulation of the
Internet that represents an unprecedented power grab by the
FCC.
A Senate resolution to disapprove the rules is being
debated on the Senate floor on Wednesday. A vote on the measure
is expected on Thursday.
A similar measure passed 240-179 in the Republican-led U.S.
House of Representatives in April.
Analysts have said it is unlikely the measure will move out
of the Democrat-led Senate.
The Obama administration and Democratic lawmakers have
argued that the so-called net neutrality rules bring certainty
and predictability to the broadband economy.
"Any effort to disrupt or unsettle that certainty, which
has been widely supported by industry, will only undermine
innovation and investment in this space," an FCC spokesman
said.
For the past 10 years, the possibility of regulations to
mandate the neutrality of the Internet -- in terms of
restrictions on content, sites, platforms and types of
equipment that may be attached -- has been the subject of
fierce debate.
The FCC's rulemaking was prompted by a U.S. federal appeals
court ruling last year that the FCC lacked the authority to
stop Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O) from blocking bandwidth-hogging
applications on its broadband network.
The rules, adopted in a 3-2 vote, ensure consumer access to
huge movie files and other content while allowing Internet
service providers to manage their networks to prevent
congestion.
(Reporting by Jasmin Melvin; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)