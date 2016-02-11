By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Feb 11 A group of trade associations
representing major cable and telephone companies on Thursday
urged the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to limit
protections in forthcoming broadband privacy rules.
Broadband providers currently collect significant amounts of
consumer data and some use data for targeted advertising,
drawing criticism from privacy advocates.
The American Cable Association, U.S. Telecom Association,
Consumer Technology Association, National Cable &
Telecommunications Association and other groups wrote FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler urging him to propose limited broadband
privacy protections consistent with the Federal Trade
Commission's rules that bar "unfair or deceptive" practices.
The letter comes after a coalition of groups including the
American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Digital Democracy and
Electronic Frontier Foundation urged the FCC to write sweeping
privacy protections for the nation's broadband users.
The letter suggested the FCC could "identify privacy or
security goals, and afford providers, including smaller
providers with limited resources, flexibility in achieving those
goals. Rules dictating specific methods quickly become out of
date and out of step with constantly changing technology, and
will only hamper innovation and harm consumers."
Jeffrey Chester, executive director of Center for Digital
Democracy, said the industry letter was "an attempt by the phone
and cable giants to stop the FCC from protecting the privacy of
broadband consumers."
Chester argued that when major Internet providers "are
aggressively expanding capabilities to monitor and monetize
their customer data across all platforms, including TV, they
want to ensure there's no consumer cop on the beat."
AT&T Inc, Comcast Corp and Verizon
Communications Inc are among companies affected by new
rules.
The FCC has new authority to set privacy rules after it
reclassified broadband providers last year as part of new net
neutrality regulations. A federal appeals court has not ruled on
a court challenge to that decision.
Wheeler told Reuters on Thursday he did not see the letter,
but reiterated he hoped the commission would move "with
dispatch" on new privacy rules.
Wheeler said previously broadband providers must make sure
information they collect about consumers is secure, that they
are informed and have a choice about whether to participate.
