NEW YORK Feb 2 New Federal Communications Commission rules that will regulate Internet service providers (ISPs) more like utilities are due to be proposed on Thursday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing Dow Jones Newswires.

The rules, which would more fully embrace the principle known as "net neutrality," would be aimed at barring ISPs from blocking or slowing down certain websites, the Wall Street Journal reported on its website. (Reporting By Christian Plumb)